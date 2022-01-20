CCS Issues Remote Learning Day for All Students & Staff

Due to the weather forecast calling for dangerous icy conditions in the early morning hours on Friday, all Craven County Schools’ students and staff will participate in remote learning tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022. Students will have asynchronous instruction (independent learning) with an opportunity to work on assignments. If students or parents has any questions regarding the work, please contact the teacher via email.
All buildings will be closed. Employees that are able to complete job duties remotely may do so. For employees who are unable to perform job duties from home should contact their supervisor for direction.
All school events and activities, including athletics scheduled for Friday and Saturday are canceled. COVID testing, as well as meals, will be unavailable on Friday since all campuses will be closed.
Please be safe as the forecasted wintry mix will cause extremely dangerous road conditions throughout the weekend. Since temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Sunday and then drop again Sunday night, administrative staff will monitor the weather conditions over the weekend to determine any potential impact on school for Monday, January 24th. If there is a need to make any revisions or update the schedule, this information will be communicated early Sunday evening, so families and staff are able to plan accordingly.