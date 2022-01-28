The Carolina Coastal Railroaders’ 26th Annual Train Show will return to New Bern’s Riverfront Convention Center on Saturday, February 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 20th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and up. Children under 12 are free with an adult and tickets are good for both days.
As always, there will be many exciting layouts running trains in all scales, including Thomas the Tank Engine in HO and G scales, as well as the popular LEGO layout. Over 80 vendor tables will offer a wide assortment of model trains, equipment, and collectibles. Food is available on-site.
The newly renovated Riverfront Convention Center is located at 203 South Front Street in New Bern with free parking and easy access to shops and dining.
We will, of course, comply with all State-mandated COVID regulations in effect at the time. Currently, masks are encouraged.
For more information visit CarolinaCoastalRailroaders.org.
By George Creathorne, President, Carolina Coastal Railroaders