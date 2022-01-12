Board of Education Updates Safety Protocols



The Board of Education met in a Special Called meeting last week to discuss the face covering policy. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and limit the need for quarantining, the board approved the implementation of Policy 4231/5021/7263, which requires face coverings to be worn by all students, employees, and visitors present on any school campus in Craven County Schools. Face masks are only one part of a layered mitigation strategy to help keep our students in school. This update is to provide guidance regarding the expectation and recommendations relative to this policy in order to keep our students and staff in our buildings.

Since the board approved the policy, Craven County Schools has been working to develop a list of procedures for all students, staff, and visitors to ensure the policy is being implemented consistently across the district. The following procedures, which are aligned with the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (K-12), are effective immediately. These procedures will remain in place as long as masks are mandatory, and we are in high community spread. These procedures apply to all school activities and functions, including school sponsored activities and events occurring both on and off campus.