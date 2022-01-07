Board of Education Makes Revision to Safety Protocols Based on Increase in COVID Cases

Tonight, January 6, 2022, at the Board of Education Special Called Meeting the Board of Education passed new updated masks requirements and COVID protocols based on current COVID data and trends for Craven County. The following updates have been approved and are effective Monday, January 10:

All students and Staff in grades PreK-13 will be required to wear masks.

All employees will be required to wear masks at all Craven County School Offices and Buildings.

During athletics students will be required to wear masks while not actively participating. While actively participating in sports students will not be required to wear their masks.

Masks breaks will be implemented.

Visitors and volunteers will not be permitted on campus to help mitigate the spread of COVID.

During the meeting this evening the district’s new isolation guidelines for students and staff were presented. The update aligns with the recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the North Carolina Strong Schools Tool Kit. The update is as follows:

Craven County Schools continues to partner with the Craven County Health Department regarding the health and safety of our community. The school system is thankful for their expertise, knowledge, and commitment to helping with the many challenges due to the pandemic. The Craven County Health Department will continue to assist our school nurses with contact tracing when staff and students are exposed to an individual that tests positive for COVID-19. The process is as follows:

COVID Positive and Close Contacts – A Step by Step Process for Isolation & Quarantine

The Board of Education is making every attempt possible for children and staff to safely remain in school for in-person learning. The support of our families and community is needed for this to remain a possibility. Please remember to stay at home if you are not feeling well to help prevent the spread of COVID. The Board of Education will revisit the COVID protocols, face covering policy, and current county and state COVID data at the next Board of Education Meeting scheduled for January 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Board of Education Administrative Building.

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations