Board of Aldermen to Discuss American Rescue Plan during Workshop prior to Regular Meeting on January 25

The New Bern Board of Aldermen will discuss potential American Rescue Plan (“ARP”) funding projects during their workshop on Tuesday, January 25th.
I asked Alderman Barbara Best of Ward 5, Alderman of my ward, what would be discussed and why residents should be paying attention. She responded, “The workshop is a public meeting and citizens are welcome to attend. I feel our citizens should have a voice into how government monies received by the city is spent. ”
“This workshop will be on the American Rescue Plan and how the city will prioritize projects and allocate those funds in the amount of $6.7 Million dollars for city projects. Watch the BOA June 15, 2021, ARP Workshop to better understand the upcoming meeting.”
Read the ARP packet here or watch:
The workshop will be held at 4 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
By Wendy Card