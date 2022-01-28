“BIG” Exhibits Large Scale Pieces by Popular Local Artists

Craven Arts Council is proud to present BIG in the Main Gallery of the Bank of the Arts. BIG features the work of local artists who are known for their large-scale pieces. Craven Arts Council will host a reception during the February ArtWalk on Friday February 11th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Join us this February for our largest show yet – not in quantity but in size! BIG showcases local artists who are known for their massive pieces. Artists include Jesse Doyle, Lee Tripi, and Chuck Jenson. The exhibition features a diverse array of styles and mediums, impressing not in their scale but also their artistic techniques. These staggering pieces will be displayed for the month of February in the Main Gallery with an opening reception on February 11 from 5 – 8 pm during the February ArtWalk.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.
For more information call 252-638-2577, visit the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St., or check out CravenArts.org.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager