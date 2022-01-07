Extraterritorial Jurisdiction & Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Among Topics on BOA Meeting Agenda — January 11



The Tuesday, January 11th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Outlaw. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call. Request and Petition of Citizens.

Consent Agenda:

Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the Ghent Neighborhood Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Establish Electric Rate Schedules for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. Approve Minutes. Discussion of Extraterritorial Jurisdiction. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Contract for Architectural-Engineering Services for Stanley White Recreation Center. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve a First Amendment to License Agreement with NC Railroad Company for the Union Station Train Depot. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Temporary Construction Easement with Craven County. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Permanent Utility Easement with Craven County. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 2602 New Bern Avenue. Appointment(s). Attorney’ s Report. City Manager’s Report. New Business. Closed Session. Adjourn.

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.

By Wendy Card