Extraterritorial Jurisdiction & Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Among Topics on BOA Meeting Agenda — January 11

The Tuesday, January 11th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Mayor Outlaw. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call.
- Request and Petition of Citizens.
Consent Agenda:
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the Ghent Neighborhood Mardi Gras Parade and Block Party.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Establish Electric Rate Schedules for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations.
- Approve Minutes.
- Discussion of Extraterritorial Jurisdiction.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the Execution of a Contract for Architectural-Engineering Services for Stanley White Recreation Center.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Approve a First Amendment to License Agreement with NC Railroad Company for the Union Station Train Depot.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Temporary Construction Easement with Craven County.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Permanent Utility Easement with Craven County.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 2602 New Bern Avenue.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’ s Report.
- City Manager’s Report.
- New Business.
- Closed Session.
- Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
By Wendy Card