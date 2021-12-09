Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: December 9 – 12, 2021

Around Town

Congratulations, Brian Otto on your new business, Blueskies Photography! Meet Brian at the New Bern Farmers Market on Saturday where he’ll be taking photos with Santa starting at 9 a.m.

Your kids will have a great time at Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield. They are a Laser Tag Center with a pool, arcade, zipline, climbing wall and more! Make your reservations for their 2nd Annual Gingerbread House Build and Decorating on Sunday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 2911 Brunswick Ave. Call 252-631-5738.

Check out Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing for a fun-filled experience. It’s much more than an axe throwing business. Visit them at 504 S. Front St.

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Experience ArtWalk in New Bern on Friday, November 12 from 5 – 8 p.m. Stop by the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. to pick up the ArtWalk card that highlights participating galleries and businesses. This is a monthly event presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

Here are some exhibits and activities that we’re aware of:

Artwalk from 5 – 8 p.m. on Friday: Dayton Vespar performance and Critters Exhibit in the Main Gallery and Judith Cutler Exhibit in the Directors Gallery. The Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 317 Middle St.

Community Artists Gallery and Studios — featured “All that’s Beary, Merry and Bright”. They will have a special “Holiday Window” featuring work from all of our Gallery Members. Their music for the evening will be performed by Alisa Mike, a very well-known local singer. Refreshments will be served at 309 Middle St. Call 633-3715.

Check out Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St. Call 626-0120.

Meet the artists set up in Artisan Square. Stop by Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Fiber Art Studio from 5 – 8 p.m. They will be serving refreshments.

Meet Nancy McClure, the Artist of the Month at Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock St. Call 633-4369.

Leslie Tall Manning Book Signing of Rules of Falling at The Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St. Call 252-633-5774.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Music and Nightlife

Friday:

– The Conspiracy Band at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St.

Saturday:

– Shannan Grace at Mistletoe Market, Downtown New Bern

– Music with Mark McKenzi at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E.

– ’90s Night at Tap That!, 901 Pollock St.

Sunday:

– Allen Boos, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at The Garage Pop Up Market, 1209 US Highway 70 E.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

Calendar

Check out the Beary Merry Events website for all of the events scheduled during the holidays and Santa hours.

9th: 8th Annual Jingle Bell Trot, 6:00 p.m. starting at 3712 Canterbury Rd., Trent Woods.

10th – 11th: Christmas Light Tour by Carriage, 3:00 pm. – 8:00 p.m. at Nautical Wheelers, corner of S Front & Craven Streets.

10th: Critters Exhibition & Reception, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-637-2588.

10th: Christmas Movie in the Park featuring “The Polar Express,” 6:00 p.m. at Union Point Park.

10th: Holiday Sip & Shop Vendor Event, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven St.

10th: 10th Annual Canterbury Christmas Light Ride, 6:30 p.m. at Bangert Elementary, 3712 Canterbury Rd, Trent Woods. Call 252-638-1544.

10th: 37th Annual Christmas Concert, 7:00 p.m. at Fairfield Community Center, 104 Marina Dr.

10th: All That’s Beary and Bright ArtWalk, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Community Artists & Gallery Studio, 309 Middle St. Call 252-633-3715.

10th: Christmas Concert & Dinner featuring Brooke McBride, 7:00 p.m. at Stanly Hall Ballroom, 249 Craven St. Call 252-626-3723.

10th: Holiday Recital by Erika Butters, 6:00 pm & 7:00 pm at Christ Church, 320 Pollock St.

11th – 12th: New Bern Fall Home & Gift Expo, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm at New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S Front St.

11th: Craven Smart Start-Holiday Hustle, 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. starts at Union Point Park. Call 252-636-3198.

11th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., behind Belk.

11th: 22nd Annual Cookie Walk, 10:00 a.m. at Harrison Center, 311 Middle St. Call 252-631-1474.

11th: New Bern Police Dept.’s Stuff the SRV for Toys for Tots, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Walmart on MLK Blvd.

11th: Havelock Christmas Parade, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Call 252-444-6429.

11th: 22nd Annual Holiday Homes Tour, “The Holly and the Ivy,” 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Call 252-638-2577.

11th – 12th: Holliday* Craft Fair & Small Business Expo, Sat. 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm, Sun. Noon – 4:00 p.m. at Aurora Community Center.

12th: Aurora Fire Department BBQ Lunch Fundraiser, 11:00 a.m. until sold out.

12th: 37th Annual Fairfield Harbour Chorus Holiday Concert, 3:00 p.m. at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd.

12th: Aurora Christmas Parade, 3:00 p.m., Main St., Aurora.

12th: Critters Exhibit Reception, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Take a self-guided tour:

– African American Heritage Tour

– Architectural Walking Tour

– Churches and Cemeteries Tour

– Civil War Heritage Tour

– Historical Homes Tour

– Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities.

Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft.

Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. West Side Story (PG13), Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers (NR), Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG), Encanto (PG), Eternals (PG13), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG13), House of Gucci (R), No Time to Die (PG13), and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R).

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

