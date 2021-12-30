Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: December 30, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Around Town

Join the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for New Years Paddle. Meet at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park at 1 p.m.

***

Music and Nightlife

Thursday:

– Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

New Year’s Eve:

– 4th Annual New Year’s Block Party starting at 5:30 p.m. in downtown New Bern

– Flo’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ice Ball, 6 p.m. at Flo’s Extravaganza Bar & Lounge, 2704 Neuse Blvd.

– The Brown Pelican’s Last Party with Music by Front Street, 8 p.m. at 411 Broad St.

– NYE Drag Show, 8 p.m. – Midnight at Tap That, 901 Pollock St.

– Bipolar Express at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

Saturday:

– Doc & Roll at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.

***

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.

Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Take a walk in the woods — hike in the Croatan National Forest. It’s hunting season so be aware, wear orange, and park on the same side of the road where you enter the woods just in case you get lost, the Ranger can find you. Hunting isn’t allowed in the Island Creek Trail area so you may want to check it out.

***

At the Movies



ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Sing 2 (PG), The King’s Man (R), The Matrix Resurrections (R), Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG13), A Journal for Jordan (PG13), West Side Story (PG13), and American Underdog (PG).

***

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Take a self-guided tour:

– African American Heritage Tour

– Architectural Walking Tour

– Churches and Cemeteries Tour

– Civil War Heritage Tour

– Historical Homes Tour

– Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Reach Out

Is there something you would like featured on the Weekend Happenings or do you have any announcements, articles, event information, and/or news tips to share with readers?

If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too.

It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.

–> We’re accepting submissions for our new Youth Section. Get more details here.

Daily Newsletter