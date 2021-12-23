Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: December 23 – 26, 2021

Around Town

Looking for somewhere to eat out on Christmas Eve or Day? Here’s the list of local restaurants that will be open.

Enjoy the Christmas Lights in Downtown New Bern, Canterbury Road, and the Crousore display at 2917 Roanoke Ave., to name a few.

See the Wreaths laid on graves of fallen servicemembers by Wreaths Across America at the New Bern National Cemetery.

Visit Santa at Bear Plaza and the New Bern Mall.

***

Music and Nightlife

Thursday:

– Forth St at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.

– 30 Second Rocks — Christmas Jackpot at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

Friday:

– Steel County Express at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

– Von Lewis at Annabelles at 3100 MLK Jr. Blvd.

Sunday:

– Harmonium Players at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of New Bern, 308 Meadows St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.

Calendar

Check out the Beary Merry Events website for all of the events scheduled during the holidays and Santa hours.

***

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Take a self-guided tour:

– African American Heritage Tour

– Architectural Walking Tour

– Churches and Cemeteries Tour

– Civil War Heritage Tour

– Historical Homes Tour

– Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

***

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities.

Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft.

Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

At the Movies



ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Sing 2 (PG), The King’s Man (R), The Matrix Resurrections (R), Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG13), A Journal for Jordan (PG13), West Side Story (PG13), Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers (NR), American Underdog (PG).

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

