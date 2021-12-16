Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: December 16 – 19, 2021

Around Town

Join Wild Bird Unlimited and Craven Arts Council for the unveiling of Millet, the Bird Feeding Bear Town Bear at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 17 at 2029 S. Glenburnie Rd.

Check out the Craven-Pamlico Regional Library and give the Oculus a try! You can borrow a Virtual Realty headset for Beat Saber, bowling, boxing, meditating, etc. you can also borrow hotspots, webcams, and chromebooks.

Visit Santa at Bear Plaza and the New Bern Mall.

GUSTO

Music and Nightlife

Thursday:

– Jasmine Tasty Thai and 30 Second Rocks at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

Friday:

– The Wannabees at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

– Caffeinated Soul Boogie at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.

– Colton Horner, Half Time Pub, 3325 MLK Jr Blvd.

Saturday:

– Signature Blend at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.

– Beer Themed Potluck with Musician Aaron Davenport at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

– Mimosas, mutts, and pet photos with Santa fundraiser for the Colonial Capital Humane Society at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

Calendar

Check out the Beary Merry Events website for all of the events scheduled during the holidays and Santa hours.

16th: Little Talks: A Lecture by Steve Zawistowski, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. Call 252-638-2577.

17th: New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

17th – 18th: Christmas Light Tour by Carriage, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Nautical Wheelers, corner of S Front & Craven Streets.

18th: 15th Annual Santa Paws Parade, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m., meet at corner of S Front & Craven Street. Call 252-637-0247.

18th: SantaCon bar crawl, 12 noon, New Bern Waterfront.

19th: Craven Consort Holiday Concert, 3 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd.

19th: Advent Lessons and Carols, 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock St. Call 252-633-2109.

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Take a self-guided tour:

– African American Heritage Tour

– Architectural Walking Tour

– Churches and Cemeteries Tour

– Civil War Heritage Tour

– Historical Homes Tour

– Revolutionary War Walking Tour

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities.

Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft.

Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

At the Movies



ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. West Side Story (PG13), Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers (NR), Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG), Encanto (PG), Eternals (PG13), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG13), House of Gucci (R), No Time to Die (PG13), and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R).

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

Reach Out

–> We’re accepting submissions for our new Youth Section. Get more details here.

Is there something you would like featured on the Weekend Happenings or do you have community announcements, contributed articles, event information, news tips, and press releases?

Give us feedback on what we’ve posted and what we haven’t posted.

If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too.

It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.

Daily Newsletter