Volunteer Opportunities at Religious Community Services



As we begin planning for the new year, we at Religious Community Services want to extend the opportunity to volunteer.

Beginning in January we will be offering volunteer orientations twice a month for all those community members interested in volunteering with the organization. We at RCS rely heavily on the hours donated by our community members so that we may continue to serve those neighbors in need who rely on our programs and services during difficult times.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to me. I am also happy to make presentations outside of our George Street campus to interested community partners. Thanks for your time and attention to this matter.

RCS Volunteer Orientation

First Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Third Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

at RCS Community Kitchen on Cypress St.

Sign up online at https://www.rcsnewbern.com.

By Ann Marie Devanney, Community Engagement Manager