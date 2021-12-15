Unveiling of New Bear Town Bear: Millet, the Bird Feeding Bear

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Millet” the Bird Feeding Bear to town, meet the artist, and the new owners of Wild Bird Unlimited.

“Millet” is the area’s 81st Bear and will make his home at the Wild Birds Unlimited Store, owned by Dan and Karen Hammond. The Bear was created to honor bird lovers young and old. The Bear was designed and painted by artist Ed Macomber.

For details contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery/Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. in downtown New Bern. Open Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Call 252-638-2577.

Submitted by: Dara Morgan