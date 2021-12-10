The Climbers Club of New Bern receives $12,250 in Pandemic Response Funding

“Historic Charlotte Rhone Culture Center: Healing, Recovery and Renewal Project”

North Carolina Humanities (NCH) recently granted pandemic response and recovery funding to 90 organizations around North Carolina to support their operational costs and restart or create new humanities programs to reconnect communities.

“We are grateful to be one of the organizations NCHC selected for this grant funding,” said Donna Alderson, Project Director.

“We expect to bring lasting benefits to the African American community of New Bern through the continued generous support of NCHC,” said Linda Simmons-Henry, Project Director and member of the Climbers Club organization.

This important funding will support plans to restore operation and continue services to the surrounding communities. There are hardships in this underserved African American and Hispanic-American community. Help is needed to restore healing by building connections, self-esteem, and confidence through appreciation of culture, history and accomplishments of the community. The proposed program will target Middle and/or high school students and committee members. Who will participate in a brief oral history orientation sessions, “Post-Covid Healing,” an academic interactive initiative Conducted by Oral historian, Linda Simmons-Henry. The participants will explore, engage and absorb opportunities to express a sense of healing, as well as share their talents and develop skills learned during this period. Through on site and virtual instruction they will develop interviewing skills and will interview elderly citizens in their communities (Craven and Jones Counties). This interaction will be a healing experience that impacts their sense of belonging, appreciation, and develop skills, coupled with pride in the community. Plans are to Capture 12 voices of African American Women “Their Voices Our History” in two underserved counties.

Funding for North Carolina Humanities American Rescue Plan Humanities Grants was provided to North Carolina Humanities by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress, and signed by President Biden in March 2021. North Carolina Humanities nchumanities.org is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information about the Climbers Club New Bern Oral History project, please contact by email Project Directors Linda Simmons-Henry and Donna Alderson.

About North Carolina Humanities: Through public humanities programs and grant making, North Carolina Humanities connects North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community. North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. To learn more visit nchumanities.org. Any views, findings, conclusions, opinions, or recommendations expressed do not necessarily represent those of NC Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities

Lifting as We Climb

By Linda Simmons-Henry