Potters’ Throwdown for Empty Bowls

Craven Arts Council & Gallery and Religious Community Services are proud to present the Annual Potters’ Throwdown on January 14, 2022, from 5:00 p,m, to 8:00 p,m, at the Bank of the Arts and Harrison Center in downtown New Bern. This annual event features potters racing to complete as many bowls as possible in one hour all in support of Empty Bowls New Bern.

Officially kicking off at 5:30 p.m., this year’s potters will attempt to throw 150 bowls in one hour. Potters include Riley Speidel, Shelley Mathiot and Lanny Pelletier. All bowls created will later be fired and glazed to be donated to the Empty Bowls New Bern event and available for pickup to ticket holders at a later date. The Potter’s Throwdown will be at the Harrison Center and viewers will be able to come inside and watch as each potter races towards the finish line.

Admission to all Throwdown events is free and open to the public. The Potters’ Throwdown is organized by the Empty Bowls New Bern committee, and all proceeds from the event benefit Religious Community Services and Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For details, visit the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. in downtown New Bern or call 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager