New Bern Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Are you looking for restaurants that will be open in the greater New Bern area on Christmas Eve (CE) and/or Christmas Day (CD)?

Please note the abbreviations next to their names identify the days they will be open. Some restaurants may require a reservation and/or are closing early on Christmas Eve.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant on the list, we may not have been able to reach them. Please let us know if you are aware of a restaurant that’s open and we will add them to the list.

Asian

(CE) Chinese Express Takeout, 3105 Neuse Blvd., 638-4122. Open until 9 p.m.

(CE/CD) China Wok, 3321 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 636-5288

(CD) Peking Garden Express, 2007 S. Glenburnie Rd., 637-8187. Open until 9 p.m.

(CE/CD) Ginza Japan, 3025 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-6698

(CE/CD) Hibachi Super Buffet, 3342 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 633-9888

(CE/CD) Sake Sushi Grill, BBQ and Bar, 400 Hotel Rd., 638-1888

(CE) Thai Angel, 247 Craven St., 631-5461. Open until 8 p.m.

Italian/Pizzeria

(CE) La Casetta Italian Cuisine, 2503 Neuse Blvd., 638-6699. Open until 7 p.m.

(CE) Mario’s Pizza, 1822 S. Glenburnie Dr., 633-0836

(CE) Paula’s Pizza, 3946 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 636-2324. Open until 6 p.m.

(CE) Savage’s Woodburning Pizzeria, 303 Metcalf St., 672-0103

Mexican

(CE) El Cerro Grande, 2503 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 638-8938. Open until 2:30 p.m.

(CE) Mi Cabana, 1719 Red Robin Ln., 631-1873. Open until 4:30 p.m.

Seafood and Steakhouse

(CE) Captain Ratty’s Seafood & Steakhouse, 202 Middle St., 633-2088

(CE) MJ’s Raw Bar and Grill, 216 Middle St., 635-6890. Open until 9 p.m.

(CE) Sea & Soul, 1244 US-70 E, 631-2215. Open until 9 p.m.

Variety

(CE) Annabelle’s Restaurant, Twin Rivers Mall, 633-6401. Open until 6 p.m.

(CE) Applebee’s Restaurant, 3450 Dr MLK Blvd., 637-8050. Open until 8:30 p.m.

(CE) Beartown Bistro & Pizza, 1200 US 70, (252) 635-3396

(CE) Bern Bar and Grill, 1904 S. Glenburnie Rd., 631-5170

(CE/CD) Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant & Pub, 415 S. Front St., 288-6351. Open until 2 p.m.



(CE) Buffalo Wild Wings, 3102 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 635-9464. Open until 5 p.m.

(CE) Famous Restaurant, 2210 Neuse Blvd., 637-2809. Open until 3 p.m.

(CE) Half Time Pub and Grill, 3325 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 672-8777

(CE) Honey Baked Ham and Café, 2117 S. Glenburnie Rd., 631-5125. Open until 4 p.m.

(CE/CD) IHOP, 3400 Dr MLK Jr Blvd., 288-6920. Open until 3 p.m.

(CE) Jimmy John’s, 1809 S. Glenburnie Rd., 638-0177. Open until 5 p.m.

(CE) Morgan’s Tavern and Grill, 235 Craven St. ,633-2430. Open until 3 p.m.

(CE) Persimmons Restaurant, 100 Pollock St., 514-0033. Open until 7 p.m.

We are also researching what New Year’s Eve celebrations are happening so stay tuned as we will be publishing the article soon or check our calendar page! If you know of a celebration, please send us an email.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and Holiday Season Greetings!

Stay up to date on the latest happenings by signing up for our daily news email below.

Wendy Card

Daily Newsletter