New Bern Police Investigate Sexual Assault

On Monday, December 13, 2021, a Craven County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment of Second-Degree Forcible Sexual Offense against Christopher Paul Straight, 39 years old, formerly of New Bern for a crime alleged to have occurred in 2019. This matter came to law enforcement’s attention during a recent investigation of a separate and unrelated 2021 incident. On Monday, December 20, 2021, the defendant turned himself in and was served with the indictment.

Mr. Straight received a $50,000 secured bond with a court date of January 25, 2022, in Craven County Superior Court. The New Bern Police Department worked with the District Attorney’s Office on this investigation. No additional statements or information will be released at this time as this matter is still under investigation.

By Lt. McInnis, New Bern Police Department