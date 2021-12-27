NCWorks Weekly Job Board for December 27, 2021

Adecco USA – Warehouse Associate [JO #11992926]

Andromeda Systems Inc. – Logistics Analyst (PMA-231) [JO #12006047]

Cherokee Services Group – Facilities Planner [JO #11993771]

City of New Bern – Equipment Operator I (Wastewater Treatment Plant) [JO #12009706]

Coastal Diesel Service Inc. – Outside Sales Representative [JO #12008456]

County of Jones – Business Officer I [JO #11990322]

County of Pamlico – Assistant County Manager [JO #12009581]

Craven Community College – Administrative Assistant – Academic Support [JO #12006779]

Craven County Government – Community Health Assistant – Adult Health [JO #12009394]

First Citizens Bank – Financial Services Representative [JO #12007273]

Hardee’s – Manager (Bridgeton) [JO #11993880]

NC Dept. of Transportation – HVAC Maintenance Technician II [JO #12011486]

Pike Electric, LLC – Power Engineering Technologist II [JO #12011236]

R. L. Thompson Company Inc. – Over the Road Driver [JO #12006970]

SuperCuts – Hair Stylists [JO #12008761]

Superior Cranes Inc. – Crane Mechanic [JO #11990309]

The Epiphany School of Global Studies – Elementary School Spanish Immersion Teacher [JO #12010852]

WorkSteer Staffing – Counter Sales Associate [JO #12010073]

For more details/how to apply, visit ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to (877) 916-6901.

B / S / H:

Administrative Specialist – JO #11941049

Assembler I, II, III (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005692

Assembler I, II, III (Dish 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005785

Clamp Truck Operator – (JO #12005755)

Machine Operator (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005792

Machine Operator (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005759

Material Handler (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005767

Material Handler (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005796

Setter/Operator (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005799

Setter/Operator (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005750

Hiring Event: Saturday, January 8th from 11 am – 2 pm, 100 Bosch Blvd., New Bern. On-site interview/job offers for qualified candidates. First and second shift jobs available. Food truck on site.

For more details/how to apply, visit BSH Website: bsh-group.com/us/career & select New Bern Factory View Jobs or visit www.ncworks.gov & search by Job Order Number.

Craven County Schools:

Data Manager [Job Order #12006782]

EC Instructional/Clerical/Bus Monitors (Multiple locations) [Job Order #12006771]

Teacher Assistant/Bus Drivers (Multiple locations) [Job Order #12006768]

For more details/how to apply, visit Craven County Schools at https://www.cravenk12.org/ or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.

City of Havelock:

Event Attendant (P/T) [JO #12006000]

Firefighter Paramedic [JO #11899920]

Leisure Program Coordinator [JO #12005997]

Police Officer (Full/Part-Time) [JO #11899922]

Visit City of Havelock Website https://www.havelocknc.us/158/Human-Resources or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.

###

For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.

By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center