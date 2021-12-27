NCWorks Weekly Job Board for December 27, 2021

Adecco USA – Warehouse Associate [JO #11992926]
Andromeda Systems Inc. – Logistics Analyst (PMA-231) [JO #12006047]
Cherokee Services Group – Facilities Planner [JO #11993771]
City of New Bern – Equipment Operator I (Wastewater Treatment Plant) [JO #12009706]
Coastal Diesel Service Inc. – Outside Sales Representative [JO #12008456]
County of Jones – Business Officer I [JO #11990322]
County of Pamlico – Assistant County Manager [JO #12009581]
Craven Community College – Administrative Assistant – Academic Support [JO #12006779]
Craven County Government – Community Health Assistant – Adult Health [JO #12009394]
First Citizens Bank – Financial Services Representative [JO #12007273]
Hardee’s – Manager (Bridgeton) [JO #11993880]
NC Dept. of Transportation – HVAC Maintenance Technician II [JO #12011486]
Pike Electric, LLC – Power Engineering Technologist II [JO #12011236]
R. L. Thompson Company Inc. – Over the Road Driver [JO #12006970]
SuperCuts – Hair Stylists [JO #12008761]
Superior Cranes Inc. – Crane Mechanic [JO #11990309]
The Epiphany School of Global Studies – Elementary School Spanish Immersion Teacher [JO #12010852]
WorkSteer Staffing – Counter Sales Associate [JO #12010073]
For more details/how to apply, visit ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to (877) 916-6901.
B / S / H:
Administrative Specialist – JO #11941049
Assembler I, II, III (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005692
Assembler I, II, III (Dish 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005785
Clamp Truck Operator – (JO #12005755)
Machine Operator (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005792
Machine Operator (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005759
Material Handler (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005767
Material Handler (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005796
Setter/Operator (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005799
Setter/Operator (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005750
Hiring Event: Saturday, January 8th from 11 am – 2 pm, 100 Bosch Blvd., New Bern. On-site interview/job offers for qualified candidates. First and second shift jobs available. Food truck on site.
For more details/how to apply, visit BSH Website: bsh-group.com/us/career & select New Bern Factory View Jobs or visit www.ncworks.gov & search by Job Order Number.
Craven County Schools:
Data Manager [Job Order #12006782]
EC Instructional/Clerical/Bus Monitors (Multiple locations) [Job Order #12006771]
Teacher Assistant/Bus Drivers (Multiple locations) [Job Order #12006768]
For more details/how to apply, visit Craven County Schools at https://www.cravenk12.org/ or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.
City of Havelock:
Event Attendant (P/T) [JO #12006000]
Firefighter Paramedic [JO #11899920]
Leisure Program Coordinator [JO #12005997]
Police Officer (Full/Part-Time) [JO #11899922]
Visit City of Havelock Website https://www.havelocknc.us/158/Human-Resources or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.
For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.
By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center