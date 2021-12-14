NCWorks Weekly Job Board for December 14, 2021

Adecco USA – Warehouse Associate [JO #11992926]

BAYADA Home Health – Home Health Aide [JO #11989463]

Cherokee Services Group – Order Filler (Cherry Point) [JO #12005186]

County of Jones – Social Worker IAT [JO #11994182]

County of Pamlico – GIS Coordinator [JO #12004957]

Craven Community College – Business Development Professional [JO #11989198]

Craven County Government – Income Maintenance Caseworker [JO #11994652]

Craven-Pamlico Regional Library – Library Assistant II (Youth) [JO #11953101]

First Citizens Bank – Bank Sales & Services Rep [JO #12005592]

Hardee’s – Cashier (Bridgeton) [JO #11993856]

K&D Logistics – Dump Truck Driver [JO #12005145]

MERCI Clinic – Clinic Administrative Assistant (P/T) [JO #11945839]

Moen – Material Stocker [JO #11898832]

NC Dept. of Transportation – Transportation Worker [JO #12004928]

Pamlico Correctional Institution – Correctional Officers [JO #11990338]

Panda Express Inc. – Restaurant Service & Kitchen Team [JO #11991704]

ServiceSource – Food Service Worker [JO #11994402]

Smithfield Foods – Farm Hersperson (Trenton) [JO #11993801]

U. S. Cellular – Retail Wireless Sales [JO #11992590]

The Arora Group – Pharmacy Technician [JO #11991308]

For more details/how to apply, visit ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to (877) 916-6901

B / S / H:

Administrative Specialist – JO #11941049

Assembler I, II, III (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005692

Assembler I, II, III (Dish 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005785

Clamp Truck Operator – (JO #12005755)

Machine Operator (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005792

Machine Operator (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005759

Material Handler (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005767

Material Handler (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005796

Setter/Operator (Cooking 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005799

Setter/Operator (DSH 1st & 2nd Shift) – JO #12005750

For more details/how to apply, visit BSH Website: bsh-group.com/us/career & select New Bern Factory View Jobs or visit www.ncworks.gov & search by Job Order Number.

Craven County Schools:

Data Manager [Job Order #12006782]

EC Instructional/Clerical/Bus Monitors (Multiple locations) [Job Order #12006771]

Teacher Assistant/Bus Drivers (Multiple locations) [Job Order #12006768]

For more details/how to apply, visit Craven County Schools at https://www.cravenk12.org/ or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.

City of New Bern:

City of New Bern – Special Projects Coordinator [JO #11993232]

For more details/how to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/newbernnc or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.

City of Havelock:

Event Attendant (P/T) [JO #12006000]

Firefighter Paramedic [JO #11899920]

Leisure Program Coordinator [JO #12005997]

Police Officer (Full/Part-Time) [JO #11899922]

Visit City of Havelock Website https://www.havelocknc.us/158/Human-Resources or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.

Jones County:

Business Officer I (JO #11990322)

Child Support Agent I (JO #11990332)

Recreation Programs Assistant (JO #11901858)

Water Technician I (JO #11989021)

Visit Jones County Website https://www.jonescountync.gov/ or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.

###

For more information, visit Career Center – Craven, 2836 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC, call 252-514-4828, send an email, or text NCWORKSJOBS to 877-916-6901.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Committed equal opportunity employer/program.

By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center