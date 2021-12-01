NCWorks Weekly Job Board for December 1, 2021

Arc3 Gases, Inc. – Store Manager [JO #11951372]

Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab – Licensed Practical Nurse [JO #11947950]

Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab – Certified Nursing Assistant [JO #11947959]

Cherry Point Bay Nursing & Rehab – Registered Nurse [JO #11947944]

Clarke Power Services, Inc. – Fleet Mechanic – Diesel Tech [JO #11949373]

County of Pamlico – Processing Assistant IV [JO #11951985]

Craven Community College – Senior Admin Assistant (HR) [JO #11950952]

Craven County Govt. – Vehicle Operator (Part-time) [JO #11950811]

Duke Energy Business Services – Operator [JO #11949677]

East Carolina Home Care – CNAs/PCAs [JO #11950991]

Fastenal Company – Supply Chain Associate [JO #11948820]

Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC – Branch Manager [JO #11951162]

Jones County Public Schools – Elementary Education Teacher [JO #11942682]

Kingfisher Systems – Junior IT Specialist (Cherry Point) [JO #11953099]

Lincare, Inc. – Customer Service Representative [JO #11949820]

L Oden Trucking – Truck Driver Class A CDL [JO #11986100]

Pamlico Community College – HVAC Instructor [JO #11950763]

Precise Systems – Aircraft Mechanic (Supervisor) [JO #11953120]

Rolls Royce – JSF FSR Cherry Point [JO #11951471]

Smithfield Foods – Farm Sow Herdsperson (Trenton) [JO #11951627]

The Arora Group – Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner [JO #11951470]

Vertex Aerospace – Aircraft Mechanic II (Flight Line) [JO #11949808]

For more details/how to apply, visit ncworks.gov and search by JOB # or Text NCWORKSJOBS to (877) 916-6901

Craven Pamlico Regional Library:

Assistant Branch Manager/Circulation Manager [JO #11953070]

Library Assistant II – Youth Services (Part-time) [JO #11953101]

Library Assistant III – Adult/YA Outreach [JO #11952168]

Library Assistant III – Children’s Outreach [JO #11952362]

For more details visit http://mycprl.org/workwithus-02.

City of New Bern:

City of New Bern – Accounting Technician II [JO #11950875]

For more details/how to apply, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/newbernnc or visit ncworks.gov and input Job Order Number.

By Reeshema Walker, Center Manager, NCWorks Career Center