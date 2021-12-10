Meet the Winners of Aspire to Inspire Grant

In honor of Addison McCoy, the Aspire to Inspire grant was established by the McCoy family in 2017 as a yearly grant in the amount of $500. This grant is for hands-on activities relating to a math and/or science learning activity that the teacher most likely would have purchased the items using their own funds. The grant was made available to all fourth-grade teachers for the 2021-22 school year. The winners are:

Can You Dig It?, $500 – Sarah Delap, Melda McCoy, Kim Scott, and Dr. Suzanne Averitt, Oaks Road Academy

It’s Electric: 4th Grade Gets Lit!, $500 – Laura Wilson, Roger Bell New Tech Academy

Join us in congratulating our grant winners!



By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education