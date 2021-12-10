Meet the Winners of Aspire to Inspire Grant

December 10, 2021
teachers and students
(Left) Laura Wilson. (Right) Sarah Delap, Melda McCoy, Kim Scott

In honor of Addison McCoy, the Aspire to Inspire grant was established by the McCoy family in 2017 as a yearly grant in the amount of $500. This grant is for hands-on activities relating to a math and/or science learning activity that the teacher most likely would have purchased the items using their own funds. The grant was made available to all fourth-grade teachers for the 2021-22 school year. The winners are:

  • Can You Dig It?, $500 – Sarah Delap, Melda McCoy, Kim Scott, and Dr. Suzanne Averitt, Oaks Road Academy
  • It’s Electric:  4th Grade Gets Lit!, $500 – Laura Wilson, Roger Bell New Tech Academy

Join us in congratulating our grant winners!

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education

Anything About New bern
Receive Daily Community Updates!
.
Support New Bern Now
Payment Options

RSS New Bern Now Podsquad

New Bern Web Design – “Our Peace of Mind”
Obituary: New Bern and Surrounding Areas
new bern deaths
Must Visit Sites

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design