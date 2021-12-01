Join The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors for Grand Opening

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope For The Warriors will host its official grand opening and one-year anniversary celebration of serving the community on Monday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – noon (invitation only). Community drive-thru event (public): 1 – 3 p.m. at 3245 Henderson Drive in Jacksonville, NC.

Due to COVID protocols, the event will be invitation only and include tours for local officials and feature VIP speakers, including Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army veteran Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts, N.C. Senator Michael Lazzara, President, and CEO of the Cohen Veterans Network, Anthony Hassan, and CEO and Co-founder of Hope For The Warriors, Robin Kelleher.

The community is invited to a drive-thru gift giveaway event from 1 to 3 p.m. in the clinic parking lot to meet the staff and receive a goody bag (up to 150 bags are available).

Within its first year, The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors has served more than 280 clients.

The 5,300-square-foot mental health clinic serves post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families with brief, evidenced-based, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems. Services are available regardless of discharge status, role in uniform, combat experience, ability to pay or insurance.

Celebrating 15 years of service and founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors is a national military nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

Cohen Veterans Network currently has 19 clinics in operation across the country and plans to have 25 clinics by the end of 2022.

Media is invited to attend the event to capture video, photography and interviews. Please RSVP with Erin McCloskey or 336-207-5222.

By Erin McCloskey