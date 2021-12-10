International Paper Foundation Awards $5,000 Grant to Tryon Palace Foundation

The International Paper Foundation has awarded a $5,000 grant to the Tryon Palace Foundation, Inc., to purchase educational materials and coloring books for the Kids Interested in Tryon Club (K.I.T. Club). This grant is just one example of International Paper’s commitment to the company’s signature causes, which include education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. The company is committed to addressing critical community needs where our employees live and work.

This funding will help Tryon Palace Foundation, Inc. to grow the K.I.T. Club into an engaging, educational membership for Tryon Palace’s young visitors. Tryon Palace staff will use the funding to develop and publish fun, age-appropriate materials that emphasize literacy skills and North Carolina’s rich history. These materials will be made available both onsite and online to be enjoyed by visitors near and far.

“We are so grateful for International Paper’s generous support of the K.I.T. Club!” said Miriam Roseblossom, Donor Relations Specialist, “This is an exciting time to be able to welcome school groups and families back to Tryon Palace and watch them experience North Carolina’s history. The coloring books and educational activity pages developed with this funding will help us relaunch the K.I.T. Club while providing fun and educational materials to accompany our onsite programs.”

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Catherine Burgess, communications coordinator, New Bern Mill. “We are proud to support the Tryon Palace Foundation as they make a positive impact on education and history within Craven County.”

By Nancy Figiel, Public Affairs Director