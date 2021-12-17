International Paper Donates $1,000 to Craven CC’s Panther Pantry

The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation received a $1,000 grant from International Paper on Dec. 14 to help support the Panther Pantry, which provides nonperishable food and supplies to students in need.

“At International Paper, we believe our company cannot succeed if our communities do not succeed,” said Catherine Burgess, communications coordinator, New Bern Mill. “We are proud to support Craven Community College as they fight hunger and make a positive impact on education throughout our community.”

The International Paper donation will allow Craven CC to purchase a wide variety of canned goods and toiletry items including deodorant, shampoo, soap, conditioner, and feminine hygiene products, as well as household goods like paper towels, dish soap, laundry detergent, and disinfecting wipes. They also supply childcare essentials such as diapers, wipes, baby shampoo, formula, and a variety of baby foods.

“Community partners such as International Paper are the backbone of the Panther Pantry,” said Craven CC Campus Life Coordinator Toby Finizio. “Not only do they help us keep the shelves stocked with basic necessities, but they also give us the ability to meet students’ more specific needs in times of crisis.”

The Panther Pantry was originally established by Craven CC students in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Florence. In the years that followed, students and staff observed a continued need among the student population, and the Panther Pantry has been an important campus resource since then.

The Panther Pantry is managed by Craven CC’s Campus Life department, which is located in Ward Hall on the New Bern campus. For more information about donating to the Panther Pantry, contact Finizio at 252-514-0562 or finiziot@cravencc.edu.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications