Hundreds Flip Out Over Pancakes for PIE

Through the generosity of Candice and Adam Simmons and their staff, we served 610 delicious pancake plates (which included generous portions of pancakes, sausage, bacon, orange juice, and coffee) with a total of $18,475 donated to PIE through ticket sales and sponsorships.

Daniel Rhyne, PIE Board President explains, “This event is an excellent opportunity for our community to show their support for Craven County Schools. Morgan’s generously donated all proceeds from the breakfast to PIE, who will use the funds to support our local schools through PIE grant programs. The Morgan’s staff gave up their Saturday morning, along with PIE volunteers consisting of teachers, school staff members, and community supporters.”

Everyone stepped up and did whatever it took to make this event work and have fun while doing it! There was one point where we were so busy, it took all the volunteers working together to take the money, clean the tables, organize getting people seated, and serve the pancake plates. Then what did we do? Repeat above! It is when everyone comes together that a high energy event like this is amazingly successful!

Brandy Popp, Chair of the PIE Fund Raising Committee explains, “It is so very giving of Adam and Candice Simmons and their employees to provide the staffing, food, and venue for this event. We all know Morgan’s dishes up excellent food and our volunteers are always up for serving some ‘PIE’! We are absolutely thrilled Morgan’s hosted Pancakes for PIE and so many people came to start their day with us and then spend it in beautiful downtown New Bern!”

Darlene Brown, executive director of PIE, said, “Thank you to everyone who made this event a tremendous success: All of the businesses who so generously sponsored this event and displayed our posters in their place of business and all of the people who liked and shared our event on social media. Also, our media partners continue to demonstrate their commitment to Partners In Education by playing a critical role in helping us get the word out! And, of course, everyone who came out to eat delicious pancakes in support of PIE! A special shout out to Santa for taking time out of his busy schedule to join us and to the Silver Lining Singers for their spectacular carols!”

Our volunteers and the staff at Morgan’s gave up their Saturday morning during the busy holiday season and made this event exceptional because together, we are partners!

Merry Christmas to you and yours!

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education