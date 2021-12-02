Hazel Royal Seeks Election for New Bern Alderman of Ward 2



Hazel Royal’s commitment to her community spans over 35 years. Understanding the importance of her voice and service, she has passionately advocated for improving the quality of life for all residents. One of her greatest desires is to see wholeness and equity realized in the life of all people. Growing up in Craven Terrace and Pembroke, communities in Ward 2, Royal sees the potential and is committed to ensuring that citizens have a government that is inclusive of all.

Through Abundant Life Ministries, located in the Greater Duffyfield Community, Hazel Royal serves as Administrative Pastor alongside Pastor George Royal, her husband of 47 years. As a servant leader, she has developed camaraderie not only with the congregants but also with the residents of Greater Duffyfield.

As Director of the non-profit organization, Abundant Life Community Services, Hazel has worked tirelessly to improve low resource communities that are faced with disparities in access, quality, and the availability of basic services. For 21 years the organization has partnered with caring agencies and local businesses, to provide resources and services that promote the well-being of all residents, including Craven County Cooperative Extension, Merci Clinic, Habitat For Humanity, New Bern YMCA, Craven County Health Department, Craven County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, NC Department of Public Instruction, CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern Police Department, Religious Community Services, Wal-Mart, Weyerhaeuser, Craven County Schools, Conservation Fund, Choice Neighborhood Initiative, Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC, Red Cross, and the City of New Bern.

The impact of Royal’s leadership and contributions extend as well to civic participation that includes numerous boards and committees. Some of her accolades include a nomination for Craven County’s Distinguished Woman, a recipient of the NC Governor’s Award, the Sun Journal 52 Faces Volunteer Recognition, and the Craven County Trailblazers Coalition Community Leadership Award.

She is currently the president of the East Coast Coalition of Pastors and a Chaplain with the New Bern Police Department. She has served on the Board of Directors of United Way, Concerned Parents of Craven County, Craven Pregnancy Counseling Center, Neuse River Community Development Corp., Inc., Swiss Bear: Urban Design Plan, Duffyfield Revitalization, Pembroke Community Organization, Five Points Revitalization, City of New Bern Community Watch, Craven County Schools: Partners In Education, Ministers’ Wives and Widows Alliance, National Day of Prayer, and Parents At Work for Students.

Hazel Royal has spent a lifetime in service to the citizens of New Bern. As Alderman of Ward 2, she will represent “the voice” of the communities that she has become familiar with and diligently served for many years.

“I believe that the Board of Aldermen will provide another platform for me to continue the work that I have been doing for over 35 years, which is advocating for the citizens of New Bern. As Alderman of Ward 2, I look forward to successful collaborative endeavors to make New Bern the best city to live, work, and aspire. I look forward to implementing a local government that is inclusive of all residents, and I look forward to representing the voice and needs of all the communities that comprise Ward 2,” Royal said.

By Monica R. Gibbs