Dr. Bryan Johnson STEM Grant Awarded through PIE

In honor of Dr. Bryan Johnson, Hamilton County Superintendent and 2020 National Superintendent of the Year Finalist, as the keynote speaker at the 2021 PIE Annual Luncheon, this $2,000 grant was offered to Craven County Schools principals for the 2021-22 school year. Dr. Johnson chose STEM as the focus of this grant.

The winner is Erica Ruth at Grover C. Fields Middle School for her grant, “Let’s Have a Moment of Silence.”

Pictured is Ms. Ruth with her team at GCF! Note the crown and flowers – it was a celebration!

By Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education