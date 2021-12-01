December ArtWalk Features “All That’s Beary and Bright”

“All That’s Beary and Bright” is at Community Artists Gallery & Studios for our December ArtWalk. Our featured Artist is Wendy Johnson, an award-winning lamp-worker. She makes jewelry and beautiful Art Objects. CAGS will have a special “Holiday Window” featuring work from all of our Gallery Members. Our music for the evening will be performed by Alisha Mike, a very well-known local singer. Refreshments will be served.

Wendy Johnson enjoys adding metal elements along with glass to her designs to create unique jewelry and other functional pieces. Wendy recently studied with Davide Penso on a trip to Murano, Italy.

Amalia, our “Emerging Artist,” will be showing her work in the upstairs Studio Annex. She is an Abstract Artist and works with acrylic and mixed media.

You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex which is shared by Joyce Stratton, Belinda Scheber, Susan Cheatham, Heide Lock, and Brenda Gear. CAGS is non-profit and staffed by our participating artists.

Our Gallery is fully stocked with local Art, not stuck on a barge!

For more information, visit Community Artists Studio & Gallery at 309 Middle St. or call 252-633-3715.

By Karen Rawson