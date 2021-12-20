Craven County Students’ Valentine’s Day Cards Sale



The Craven Arts Council and the Twin Rivers Artists Association are proud to present the 2021 Craven County Students’ Valentine’s Day Card Sale in the Main Gallery for the month of January 2021. Created by students in all grades in Craven County Schools, all proceeds are donated to Craven County art teachers for purchasing classrooms supplies. Craven Arts Council will host a reception for students, teachers, and parents during the January ArtWalk on January 14th, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

This year’s sale will take place in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of January. Priced at $3.50 each, these affordable Valentines gifts help fund arts education in Craven County, by donating all proceeds for the purchase of art supplies. The cards were created by the public school students during their arts class, and include a wide range of grades, skill levels, and techniques.

This year’s sale was made possible by funding and support from Craven Arts Council and Twin Rivers Artists Association, a local artist guild. The mission of both organizations believes in the importance of arts education, for students of all levels.

Admission to all galleries at the Bank of Arts is free and open to public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For details, visit the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. in downtown New Bern or call 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager