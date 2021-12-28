Coping with Grief and Loss

GriefShare is a support group for those who have lost a loved one: spouse, family member, relative or friend. All are welcome! You can join at any time. If you know someone who is hurting, please invite them.

For more information regarding the program or registration please contact Martha Dzioba at 252-638-8769 or marthadzioba@yahoo.com.

The spring session will begin on Monday, January 10 at 10 a.m. in room 206 at Centenary UMC and go through April 4 or on Monday January 10 through April 4 on Zoom at 6:30 p.m.

To attend Zoom meetings you will need a laptop, tablet or cell phone to participate. Just click on the link that we will send you and you’re on.

You can register online at GriefShare.org/groups/132397/registrations/new.

By Lea Strand, GriefShare facilitator