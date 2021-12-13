Community Development Block Grant Fund on Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda — December 14, 2021



The Tuesday, December 14th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.

Agenda:

Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Odham. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call. Request and Petition of Citizens.

Consent Agenda:

Approve Minutes. Presentation by Craven County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Appointment of Mayor Pro Tempore for 2022 and Administration of Oath. Discussion of Development of 925 Broad Street. Consider Adopting a Resolution in Support of a Speed Limit Change on a Portion of South Glenburnie Road. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the 2021 Local Government Agencies General Records and Program Records Retention and Disposition Schedules. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 506 Darst Avenue. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Extend an Encroachment Agreement for the Elks Building. Consider Adopting a Resolution Supporting the Submission of a 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Application. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2021- 22. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend the Entitlement Cities Community Development Block Grant Fund. Appointment(s). Attorney’ s Report. City Manager’s Report. New Business. Closed Session. Adjourn.

The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.

Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.

By Wendy Card