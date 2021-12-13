Community Development Block Grant Fund on Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda — December 14, 2021

The Tuesday, December 14th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV.
Agenda:
- Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Odham. Pledge of Allegiance.
- Roll Call.
- Request and Petition of Citizens.
Consent Agenda:
- Approve Minutes.
- Presentation by Craven County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
- Appointment of Mayor Pro Tempore for 2022 and Administration of Oath.
- Discussion of Development of 925 Broad Street.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution in Support of a Speed Limit Change on a Portion of South Glenburnie Road.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the 2021 Local Government Agencies General Records and Program Records Retention and Disposition Schedules.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 506 Darst Avenue.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution to Extend an Encroachment Agreement for the Elks Building.
- Consider Adopting a Resolution Supporting the Submission of a 2021 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Application.
- Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2021- 22.
- Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend the Entitlement Cities Community Development Block Grant Fund.
- Appointment(s).
- Attorney’ s Report.
- City Manager’s Report.
- New Business.
- Closed Session.
- Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Let us know if you have any comments or questions by sending an email.
By Wendy Card