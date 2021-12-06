Celebrate Tryon Palace Candlelight & Holiday Decor Tours



This famed North Carolina tradition returns to Tryon Palace in 2021 with beautiful, new decorations and heartwarming holiday vignettes illuminated by the magical glow of candlelight.

Candlelight is a site wide event for Tryon Palace that includes tours of the Governor’s Palace, Stanly House, Dixon House, and numerous activities on the grounds. Gates open to all ticket holders at 4:30 p.m., and ticket times indicate Palace tour times only. Spend the rest of your evening exploring the historic homes, participating in various activities, and being entertained in the Performance Tent. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks located outside the Palace gates. You can also stop by the King’s Arms Tavern for adult libations, and Mistletoe Corner to enjoy drinks and delicious snacks in a festive holiday setting. Don’t forget to end your enchanted evening with a show of black powder fireworks!

Candlelight is a rain or shine event, but fireworks may be cancelled during extreme weather conditions.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

To ensure a more historically accurate experience and fully immerse you in the joy, mystery, and magic of Candlelight, we request no photography or videography within the historic buildings. Tripods, lights, and drones are not allowed on Tryon Palace grounds at any time

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for teens and $15 for youth

To read the event’s SOCIAL STORY, click here

By Nancy Figiel, Public Affairs Director, Tryon Palace