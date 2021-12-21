Bear Town Academy Expands to Welcome More Students

Bear Town Academy (BTA), a local private school serving Kindergarten through fifth-grade students, recently moved to 1909 B South Glenburnie Road, New Bern.

The new location provides larger classrooms and meeting spaces, allowing more students to attend the school and giving staff room to grow. “We have been so excited how the community has embraced Bear Town Academy in this new location,” says director and principal Sonya Simmons.

BTA instruction combines teacher-directed, individual exploration, and collaboration among peers, allowing for multiple learning modes. The academy offers foundational Kindergarten through fifth-grade subjects, creative electives, and presents guest speakers from the local community. For example, Principal Simmons noted, “Michele Fisher from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety and Victor Dove from the Craven County Board of Education were featured speakers at Bear Town Academy this fall.”

With small class sizes, each BTA student receives individualized attention and direction from their teachers. The children get to collaborate across grades on school-wide projects, and they know each other, which builds their confidence and respect while preventing bullying behaviors.

Beginning in January 2022, Bear Town Academy will also be shifting to a four-day school week model. Open enrollment is going on now, and scholarships are available for applications received by December 30, 2021. Contact Bear Town Academy at 252-631-2593 or visit their website to schedule an academy tour.

Bear Town Academy is a private school for students in Kindergarten to fifth grade, located at 1909 B South Glenburnie Road, New Bern, NC. Principal: Ms. Sonya Simmons beartownacademy@gmail.com.

By Jane H. Maulucci, The Reactive Voice, LLC