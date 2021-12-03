Artist Judith Cutler’s Work on Exhibit at Bank of the Arts



Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Judith Cutler in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of December. Judith Cutler is a local painter and master pastelist with a fine art background who enjoys experimenting with her painting technique. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk on Friday, December 12th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Judith Cutler has a background in fine art and graphic design. She received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Pennsylvania State University. Judith believes “experimentation, while in the creative process, initiates the playful, ‘what if’, fun factor to art making. Doesn’t always work out but is engaging to try.” The Pastel Society of America designated Judith a Signature Member in 2003 and a Master in 2007. She is a Master Circle Member (2009) of the International Association of Pastel Societies, Southeastern Pastel Society- Member of Excellence, as well as a member of Piedmont Pastel Society and North Carolina Pastel Society. Judith Cutler’s artist statement is simply, “Be Happy!”.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information call 252-638-2577, visit the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St., or check out CravenArts.org.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager