Artist Jim Stillwell’s Work on Exhibit in January at Bank of the Arts

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present the work of Jim Stillwell in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of January. Jim Stillwell is a retired architect who has always had in interest in the arts and now in his retirement, has dedicated more time to his artistic pursuits. Craven Arts Council & Gallery will host an opening reception during the downtown New Bern ArtWalk on Friday, January 14th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm.

James Stillwell grew up in Illinois where he eventually received his degree in Architecture at the University of Illinois. While obtaining his degree he took several classes in art and design. He pursued a career in in Architecture and upon retirement, he continued to work in historical architecture including restoring a 200-year-old Shenandoah house.

Now living in New Bern, he has more time to focus on his artistic endeavors including sketching and painting. James is passionate about creating art that evokes the human spirit.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For details, visit the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. in downtown New Bern or call 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager