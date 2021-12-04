4th Annual New Year’s Eve Block Party Returns to New Bern

The City of New Bern is pleased to announce the 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Block Party is returning to downtown New Bern! The block party will be held on Friday, December 31. This event will be held downtown at the intersection of Pollock and Craven Streets, in front of City Hall. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m.

The New Year’s Eve Block Party includes family friendly activities, dancing in the streets, a variety of food trucks, a Kids Fun Zone, strolling entertainment, photo opportunities, and more! A beer garden will be hosted by the Craven Arts Council.

For musical entertainment, the Jan Michael Fields Band will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. Jan Michael Fields is a charismatic performer who has been thrilling audiences of all ages for years. He was the front man for regional touring act SIDEWINDER. He has shared the stage with top acts like .38 Special, Cheap Trick, Firehouse, Kansas, The Romantics, Billy Squire, Klymaxx, Greg Kin Band, Taylor Dayne, and many more. The band plays a variety of music from the ’50s through today!

In addition to our downtown restaurants being open, the following food trucks will be on site: Jasmine’s Tasty Thai, Fire House, Frank’s Franks, Sea and Soul, Two Crazy Donuts, Bakers Rise, Snowie Ice, Better Batch Pork Skins, and Pops N Pucker.

The Kids Fun Zone will feature a variety of inflatables, a magician, a S’mores station, games and prizes. Just for the kids, a lighted “Bear Cub Drop” will take place adjacent to the Kids Fun Zone, at 9:00pm.

This event is presented by New Bern Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Toyota of New Bern.

For more information, visit NewBernNC.gov or call 252-639-2901.

By Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation