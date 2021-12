Join the Twin Rivers Branch American Association of University Women (AAUW) for the 15th Annual Local Authors Luncheon sponsored by the Twin Rivers Branch American Association of University Women AAUW) will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., at the Chelsea Restaurant in New Bern.

Tickets are $30 with proceeds going to scholarships at Craven Community College.

For tickets and more information please call 252-637-9499.

Submitted by Ann Corby