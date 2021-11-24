Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: November 25 – 29, 2021

Around Town

Author Jo Anna Kloster will be at the New Bern Farmers Market on Nov 27 with her Bailing Out Benji education table talking with folks about the problem of puppy mills and adopt from shelters and rescues in order to dry up the puppy mill to pet store pipeline.

Congratulations to The Fix – Coffee & Bakery on their opening, located at 2118 Trent Blvd.

***

GUSTO

Music and Nightlife

Friday:

– Von Lewis at Annabelle’s of New Bern, 3100 MLK Jr Blvd.

– Spare Change at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St.

Saturday:

– The Mad Fiddler at The Garage, 1209 Hwy 70 E.

– Due East at Blackbeard’s, 415 S. Front St.

Sunday:

– Celebrate an Afternoon of “House Music” – Benefit for My Sister’s House, 4:00 p.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd. Call 252-637-2339.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

***

Tours

Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Learn about New Bern’s African American Heritage by taking a self-guided walking tour.

Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

***

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities.

Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.

Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft.

Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

***

Calendar

Check out the Beary Merry Events website for all of the events scheduled during the holidays. If you haven’t attended the Beary Merry Events in the past, here’s a glimpse into what you might see…

25th: Twin Rivers YMCA 14th Annual Turkey Trot at Taberna Golf and Country Club, 401 Taberna Way, New Bern.

26th: Black Friday – Shop Local Event, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at YLR Premiere Event Center, 2107 S. Glenburnie Rd.

25th – 26th: Christmas Light Tour by Carriage, 3:00 pm. – 8:00 p.m. at Nautical Wheelers, corner of S Front and Craven Streets.

26th: Annual Community Christmas Tree Lighting, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Union Point Park followed by block party downtown.

27th: 3rd Annual Aeroshell Aerobatic Team Night Show, 4:45 p.m., at Union Point Park.

28th: Benefit Concert for My Sister’s House, 4:00 p.m., at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd.

29th: Discover Tryon Palace: Palace Holiday Decor Tour, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

***

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. House of Gucci (R), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (PG13), Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG), Encanto (PG), Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (R), King Richard (PG13), Eternals (PG13), No Time to Die (PG13).

***

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

***

