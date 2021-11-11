Weekend Happenings In and Around New Bern: November 11 – 14, 2021

Around Town

Congratulations to New Bern Baby View on their grand opening! Visit New Bern’s only 3D/4D/HD baby ultrasound studio in the Magnolia Commons Shopping Center, 114 Market St. in James City. Call 252-497-2760.

GUSTO

Arts & Entertainment

Experience ArtWalk in New Bern on Friday, November 12 from 5 – 8 p.m. Stop by the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. to pick up the ArtWalk card that highlights participating galleries and businesses. This is a monthly event presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

Here are some exhibits and activities that we’re aware of:

Critters Exhibit in the Main Gallery and Artist Ni Zhang’s Exhibit in the Directors Gallery, free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.

Community Artists Gallery and Studios — featured “All that’s Beary, Merry and Bright” with Artists Mary Phelps, Janet Draper and music by Bag End. Refreshments will be served at 309 Middle St. Call 633-3715.

Meet Sally Sutton, the Artist of the Month at Carolina Creations, 317 Pollock St. Call 633-4369.

Check out Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St. Call 626-0120.

Artisan Square Artwalk festivities have been moved inside. Drop by Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Studio from 5 – 8 p.m. They will be serving refreshments.

The Last Detail’s featured Artist is Karen Crenshaw at 206 Craven St. They’ll be serving wine and chocolates.

Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.

Music and Nightlife

Tonight:

– Jim & Kathy Kohler at Lawson’s on the Creek, 529 S Front St.

– 30 Second Rocks at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

Friday:

– Tommy Duzan at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 E.

– Paul Picard at The Brown Pelican, 411 Broad St.

– Steel County Express at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

Saturday:

– The Switch at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.

Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for all the details — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where!

Calendar

5th – 11th: Veterans Day Field of Flags at Union Point. Hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 886.

11th: March for the 22, 4:00 am – 8:30 pm, meet at 210 E Front St. Second annual March for the 22, presented by Toyota of New Bern, as we walk 22 miles (or 22k or 2k) to raise funds for programming that combats veteran suicide rates! Register today.

11th: Blood Drive, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., at Edward Jones, 246 Craven St. Call 252-514-0279 for appointments. For each blood donation, The Blood Connection will donate $20 to the Alzheimer’s Association. Hosted by Edward Jones – Georgiana Bowman Bircher.

12th: Artwalk in Downtown New Bern, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Presented by Craven Arts Council.

12th: Join soprano Monica Raphel as she sings opera and songs from her Mexican homeland during Art Walk 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., at Christ Episcopal Church, 320 Pollock St.

12th – 14th: Rock of Ages, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m.; Sun: 2:00 p.m. at the New Bern Civic Theatre. Call 252-633-0567.

13th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., behind Belk. For car enthusiasts who want to show off their rides, talk shop and share a cup of great coffee. Held the second Saturday of each month.

13th: Coastal Photo Club Fall Major Competition, 9:30 a.m., free admission, Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street. For more information visit CoastalPhotoClub.com.

13th: Holiday Craft Bazaar, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the Harrison Center on 311 Middle St. Bring a nonperishable item to benefit RCS and enter to win a local prize. Hosted by Religious Community Services.

14th: Gentle on My Mind, Historical & Humorous Stories About Coastal Carolina, presented by Rodney Kemp, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., reception following program, at Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium. $10/Members, $15/non-members. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society.

At the Movies

ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG), Last Night in Soho (R), Halloween Kills (R), No Time To Die (PG13), Ron’s Gone Wrong (PG), Antlers (R), Dune (PG13), The Addams Family 2 (PG), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG13), Eternals (PG13).

Tours

Take a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt.

Learn about New Bern’s African American Heritage by talking a self-guided walking tour. Or follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.

Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.

Outdoor Life

There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of summer camps and activities. Play tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports. Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Or just enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.

Boaters and Fishermen

Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.

