UScellular Hiring — Open Sales Positions Across North Carolina

In anticipation of a busy holiday and the opportunity to serve customers in 2022 and beyond, UScellular is hiring an additional 27 retail store associates across North Carolina, part of nearly 200 sales positions available across the country. Store leadership and full and part-time retail wireless consultant sales positions are available in a high-energy, professional environment, and interested applicants can apply online at uscellular.jobs. Hiring will continue for the coming months in preparation for a busy holiday season, and interviews will be conducted virtually to protect the health and safety of applicants due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We strive to provide an excellent wireless experience for our New Bern customers, so we need a diverse, motivated and collaborative team of associates to help us deliver on that goal,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales and operations for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “We look forward to bringing new people into the thrilling and ever-changing world of technology, so we can develop their skills and turn their job in to a career.”

These positions offer a competitive starting wage and benefits that include medical and dental insurance, a 401K and tuition reimbursement, along with incentives such as performance-based bonuses and discounted wireless service. UScellular looks for empowered professionals with sales experience, excellent communication skills and an enthusiastic commitment to customers.

Many of the open sales positions are for Retail Wireless Consultants, roles that involve providing customers with the wireless technology that best fit the needs of their family or small business. Retail Wireless Consultants have an earning potential of $21 – $24/hour in hourly pay and commissions when meeting sales targets.

UScellular’s commitment to a culture of inclusivity has garnered several awards over the past year, including the Multicultural Woman’s Award, Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index.

For more information on careers at UScellular, please go to uscellular.jobs or text WIRELESS to 25000.

By Melissa McIntyre, public relations counsel, UScellular