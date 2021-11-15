Tryon Civitans Nut Sale Fundraiser

November 15, 2021

Group photo of Tryon Civitans

The Tryon Civitans will be selling Terri Lynn Nuts at the New Bern Farmers Market in downtown New Bern from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday November 13, November 27, and December 4.

The holidays are fast approaching and these nuts make great gifts or you can treat yourself to some!

Every purchase will help the Tryon Civitans continue to be able to help support many non-profits in our community, some of which include Craven County Special Olympics, Craven County Habitat for Humanity, MERCI Clinic, Religious Community Services and the Twin Rivers YMCA.

These premium nuts, gourmet confections, and sweet & savory snack mixes are also available online at TryonCivitan.TerriLynn.com. For additional information you can contact Mack Paul at 252-658-2099.

Anything About New bern
Receive Daily Community Updates!
.
Support New Bern Now
Payment Options

RSS New Bern Now Podsquad

New Bern Web Design – “Our Peace of Mind”
Obituary: New Bern and Surrounding Areas
new bern deaths
Must Visit Sites

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design