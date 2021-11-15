Tryon Civitans Nut Sale Fundraiser

The Tryon Civitans will be selling Terri Lynn Nuts at the New Bern Farmers Market in downtown New Bern from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday November 13, November 27, and December 4.

The holidays are fast approaching and these nuts make great gifts or you can treat yourself to some!

Every purchase will help the Tryon Civitans continue to be able to help support many non-profits in our community, some of which include Craven County Special Olympics, Craven County Habitat for Humanity, MERCI Clinic, Religious Community Services and the Twin Rivers YMCA.

These premium nuts, gourmet confections, and sweet & savory snack mixes are also available online at TryonCivitan.TerriLynn.com. For additional information you can contact Mack Paul at 252-658-2099.