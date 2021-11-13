The Ledger Relaunch — New Bern’s Community Magazine

We’re excited to announce we’re relaunching the Ledger!

Send us your announcements and event information for consideration in the December special edition.

New Bern Now’s Ledger is a “One-Stop Information Shop” for the greater New Bern area with an extensive calendar of events, along with community notes, articles about arts, outdoor recreation, history, and so much more! It will be available in print and digitally. Here’s the last edition that was published, January – March 2020…then the pandemic came to Eastern NC.

The information is for residents and visitors alike.

The Ledger will be available at local businesses and non-profits throughout New Bern and surrounding areas including Fairfield Harbour, River Bend, Carolina Colours, Uptown, Downtown, around town, and beyond.

This is a great advertising opportunity! When you advertise with us, we use our multimedia platforms to reach tens of thousands of people looking for local information.

Deadline for submissions is November 22, but space is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Contact us today by calling 252-259-6853 or sending us an email.

By Wendy Card