Sign up for 14th Annual Turkey Trot



Join Twin Rivers YMCA for our 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Taberna Golf and Country Club at 401 Taberna Way New Bern, NC. Our 5K route is perfect for families, strollers, and leashed dogs and will be open to timed and untimed runners and walkers. The 10K is geared towards the competitive runner and is open to timed runners only. ‘

Participants can also complete the 10k or 5K at any location between November 24th and November 26th by choosing the virtual option! You can choose to run or jog in your neighborhood or at a park. If you want to get creative, you could even hike, walk your dog, or use your treadmill to complete the race.

Register here.

Submitted by Erin S. Langley, Associate Director of Financial Development, Eastern Carolina YMCA