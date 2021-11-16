Peace by Piece Raffle to Benefit Art in Public Places

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is hosting a raffle to benefit our latest Art in Public Places project, Peace by Piece. Peace by Piece will be a long-term installation featuring spiraling cranes suspended from a 35’ pole behind Crema Brew in the Five Points area.

The Peace by Piece raffle is a cash raffle with a grand prize of $500 cash and a second prize of a $250 gift card to the Craven Arts Council & Gallery. Tickets are $10 each. However, participants can purchase six tickets in bulk at $50. Tickets will be available in person at the Bank of the Arts, over the phone at 252-638-2577, and online at CravenArts.org.

If you are interested in contributing to Peace by Piece in other ways, visit CravenArts.org under the ‘Peace by Piece’ tab to learn more!

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Visit the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern, NC

By Mairin Gwyn Narron