New Bern Woman’s Club Baxter Clock Holiday Note Cards Are Back

Once again the New Bern Woman’s Club is selling beautiful holiday note cards as a fundraiser. There are 10 blank cards and envelopes in each package for $12. They are great as Christmas Cards, Thank You Notes, Stocking Stuffers, and Hostess Gifts. They are available at Mitchell Hardware, Pic Frame & Gallery, Poor Charlie’s Antique and Flea Market, or from any New Bern Woman’s Club Member.

They will also be available at one of the lovely homes on the 22nd Annual “The Holly & The Ivy Holiday Homes Tour” on Saturday, December 11th in downtown New Bern. All proceeds from both of these events go directly back into the community in the way of local scholarships and charitable contributions.

NBWC is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit. Need additional information on the cards or the tour, please email nbwcmembership@gmail.com.