New Bern Police Update: Missing Person Found

Update: Missing Person Located

Following the report of Mr. Paul Armand LeBeau as a missing person, Police and Fire personnel established an incident command structure to systematically continue the search. Mr. LeBeau was eventually tracked to a location in Virginia through investigative efforts. Virginia authorities were contacted to help locate Mr. LeBeau and check on his welfare. We have concluded that he is no longer in any danger and the Silver Alert has been cancelled. His family has been notified of his location and status. Thank you to all who assisted with search efforts.

Initial Report:

On November 2, 2021, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the New Bern Police Department Communications Center received phone call in reference to a missing person. Paul Armand LeBeau, W/M, 69 years of age, walked away from him home at approx. 10:30 a.m. and has not returned. Paul is described as 5’07” to 5’10”, 170 – 200 lbs., medium build, balding on top with brown, silver hair, and a mustache. Paul was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans, and sneakers. Paul suffers from cognitive disabilities and usually stays close to his home in the Colony Estates / Derby Park communities. After evaluation, a Silver Alert has been placed for Mr. LeBeau.

Please contact the New Bern Communication Center at 252-633-2020 if you have any information in regard to Mr. LeBeau.

Submitted by Lieutenant Derek P. Dubay, Operations Division