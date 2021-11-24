New Bern Police Activates Holiday Task Force

The New Bern Police Department will be activating its annual “Holiday Task Force” on Thursday, November 25, 2021. This task force is a special deployment of officers who patrol heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. Operations will begin on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25, and run through New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022. The hours of deployment will vary based on seasonal activity and other factors. The task force is comprised of patrol and traffic enforcement officers, detectives, and undercover officers who will proactively monitor targeted areas watching for holiday vandals and thieves.

The Holiday Task Force provides high visibility patrol in an effort to deter crime during the holiday season. The New Bern Police Department believes this operation sends a strong message that crime is not welcome.

The New Bern Police Department offers the following tips to help you stay safe:

Plan your shopping routes wisely.

Purchase expensive or large items on your last stop to avoid driving around with them visible inside your car.

Secure valuables inside your car or trunk.

Always lock your vehicle.

Pay attention to your surroundings.

Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended.

Consider carrying less cash and making purchases with debit/credit cards instead.

Report any suspicious activity to the police.

We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday season.

The New Bern Police Department positively impacts our community by partnering with citizens and businesses. Citizens are encouraged to become a Partner in Policing by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (253) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant D. McInnis, Public Information Officer at New Bern Police Department at 252=672-4274.

Submitted by Captain Marquie Morrison-Brown, Criminal Investigations Division, NPD