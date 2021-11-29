New Bern Civitans Spread Joy during the Holidays



The New Bern Civitan Club ended a busy November with the sale of its Christmas trees, hand-crafted wreaths and peanuts. All profits from that fundraiser go to local charities. Peanut sales continue at the Farmers Market on Saturdays in December until all sold out. This event has been sponsored by the Club for over 50 years.

These yearly fundraisers help support its Santa Land – an annual project going on for twelve years that brings children who are enrolled in the Craven County Pre-K and Family Literacy Program to meet Santa. This year, over 240 youngsters will visit Santa Land where they will receive a hat, scarf, gloves/mittens, a stuffed animal, a book, and a picture of themself with Santa. Civitan and community members donate these items for the children. Civitan members assist Santa Jim as elves at the Santa Land site – this year located at the Ben D. Quinn Elementary School’s outside pavilion.

Other Club activities in December include the sponsorship of ten Department of Social Services foster children to Christmas presents funded by NBCC’s charity budget. These ten children’s Christmas lists are fulfilled by Civitan shoppers.

On December 13th, the Club will provide a festive Christmas dinner to the residents of the RCS Shelter as well as a visit from Santa who gives all residents some special presents funded by the Club.

By Maureen Comer, Secretary, New Bern Civitan Club