New Bern Celebrates 7th Giving Tuesday Event

November 30, 2021

Giving Tuesday Celebration at Union Point Park in New Bern NC

Today we celebrated New Bern’s 7th Giving Tuesday “Carry it Forward” to kick off a day of giving in the community.

After a brief ceremony, we took a group photo, and everyone manned their informational tables along the circle at Union Point Park.

We enjoyed music performed by New Bern’s Bryan Mayer!

The public drove thru, learned about the nonprofits, and donated their time, treasures, and/or talents.

If you were part of the celebration, we recorded two videos, but we encountered an error when we started editing the group video. We were unable to recover it.


For now, here are some of many pictures that we took today.

Special thanks to everyone involved in making #GivingTuesday happen.

By Wendy Card

