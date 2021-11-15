New Bern Breakfast Rotary is Hosting Fundraiser Shredding Events

November 15, 2021
Barbara Belon & Mitch Khoury in front of shredding bins
Barbara Belon and Mitch Khoury

Mark your calendars to Saturday, December 4, 2021, the next Shredding Saturday event sponsored by the New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club. Collect all those papers, reports, receipts, and other confidential information to be safely shredded onsite. Collection and shredding will take place at the Fairfield Harbour Community Center from From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will move to the Cotton Funeral Home on Neuse Blvd. from 1 to 3 p.m.

This bi-annual fundraiser supports the Breakfast Rotary’s scholarships and charitable activities both locally and around the world. The first bankers-box of papers is free, with additional boxes charged at $10 each, which is about one third of the cost for commercial shredding. Businesses bringing confidential records are asked to donate $20 per box.

By Barry Lutz, President, New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club

